Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 427 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $9,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 52,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,934,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.09. 11,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,704. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.88%.

SRE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.71.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

