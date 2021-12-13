Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 882 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of W.W. Grainger worth $11,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded down $6.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $506.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,940. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.42. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.23 and a fifty-two week high of $514.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.42.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,357 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

