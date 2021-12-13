Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,833 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF were worth $10,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 97.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,190,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,114,000 after buying an additional 1,571,913 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 467,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,033,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 394,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 89,475 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 356,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 27,517 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 227,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period.

IVOL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,703. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 1 year low of $26.74 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average is $27.81.

