Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kimco Realty in a report issued on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.77.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $22.96 on Monday. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.98.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,760,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,412,813,000 after purchasing an additional 978,986 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,314,407 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,673,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,905 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimco Realty news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.