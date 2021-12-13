Jet2 (LON:JET2) Hits New 52-Week Low at $952.20

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 952.20 ($12.63) and last traded at GBX 955 ($12.66), with a volume of 495794 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,015 ($13.46).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JET2 shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($20.95) target price on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.88) price target on shares of Jet2 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($20.95) price target on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jet2 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,702.50 ($22.58).

Get Jet2 alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,199.57.

In other news, insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 450,000 shares of Jet2 stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,050 ($13.92), for a total transaction of £4,725,000 ($6,265,747.25).

Jet2 Company Profile (LON:JET2)

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.