Jim Thorpe Neighborhood Bank (OTC:JTNB) Declares Dividend of $0.38

Jim Thorpe Neighborhood Bank (OTC:JTNB) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Monday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of Jim Thorpe Neighborhood Bank stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. Jim Thorpe Neighborhood Bank has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $20.25.

