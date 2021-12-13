JMP Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 336.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on MOR. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup lowered MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MorphoSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.76.

Shares of NASDAQ MOR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.16. 2,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,149. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.00. MorphoSys has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $30.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOR. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MorphoSys by 23,165.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,896,000 after purchasing an additional 770,491 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $704,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

