John D. Milton, Jr. Sells 1,098 Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $61,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:FRPH traded down $1.01 on Monday, reaching $55.49. 6,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,146. The stock has a market cap of $522.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.75. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.00 and a 52-week high of $65.00.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 101.83% and a return on equity of 1.21%.
About FRP
FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.
Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.