John D. Milton, Jr. Sells 1,098 Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $61,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:FRPH traded down $1.01 on Monday, reaching $55.49. 6,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,146. The stock has a market cap of $522.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.75. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.00 and a 52-week high of $65.00.

Get FRP alerts:

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 101.83% and a return on equity of 1.21%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in FRP by 113.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of FRP by 148.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of FRP by 105.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of FRP by 14.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of FRP by 367.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.