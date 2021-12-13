JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Redrow (LON:RDW) Price Target to GBX 890

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 870 ($11.54) to GBX 890 ($11.80) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RDW. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Redrow from GBX 880 ($11.67) to GBX 980 ($13.00) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Redrow from GBX 800 ($10.61) to GBX 809 ($10.73) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.93) price objective on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redrow presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 815.45 ($10.81).

Shares of LON:RDW opened at GBX 689.80 ($9.15) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 652.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 660.32. The firm has a market cap of £2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Redrow has a 12-month low of GBX 492.40 ($6.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 743.60 ($9.86).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 18.50 ($0.25) per share. This is an increase from Redrow’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.08%.

In other Redrow news, insider Matthew Pratt sold 6,002 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.45), for a total transaction of £42,794.26 ($56,748.79). Also, insider Barbara Richmond acquired 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 638 ($8.46) per share, for a total transaction of £7,043.52 ($9,340.30).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

