JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Price Target to 290.00

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 330.00 to 290.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WDGJF. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from 360.00 to 330.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, John Wood Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $310.00.

Shares of WDGJF stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04. John Wood Group has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $4.70.

John Wood Group Plc is an energy service company. It engages in the provision of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul, and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions Americas, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Services.

