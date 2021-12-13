JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $77.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enviva Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enviva Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.71.

Shares of NYSE EVA opened at $71.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.40 and a beta of 1.09. Enviva Partners has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $73.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.40.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.11 million. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 17.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enviva Partners will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -460.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Enviva Partners by 184.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,623,067 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $137,475,000 after buying an additional 1,699,723 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Enviva Partners by 45.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,607,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after buying an additional 498,472 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Enviva Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,971,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enviva Partners by 49.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 758,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,764,000 after acquiring an additional 250,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Enviva Partners by 20.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,248,677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,443,000 after acquiring an additional 211,225 shares in the last quarter.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

