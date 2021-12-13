JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Man Group (LON:EMG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Man Group (LON:EMG) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 280 ($3.71) target price on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EMG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 210 ($2.78) to GBX 235 ($3.12) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 255 ($3.38) to GBX 253 ($3.35) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 213.36 ($2.83).

Man Group stock opened at GBX 219.10 ($2.91) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £3.07 billion and a PE ratio of 12.89. Man Group has a 52-week low of GBX 125.55 ($1.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 242.50 ($3.22). The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 223.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 328.26.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

