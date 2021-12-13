JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SCOTF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Scout24 from €80.00 ($89.89) to €73.00 ($82.02) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of Scout24 stock opened at $72.90 on Thursday. Scout24 has a 1 year low of $66.29 and a 1 year high of $72.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.46.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

