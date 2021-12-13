JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Position Raised by Systelligence LLC

Systelligence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 565,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $20,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000.

NYSEARCA JVAL opened at $38.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.77. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $38.61.

