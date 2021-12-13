Kalmar (KALM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $52,426.00

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 13th. Kalmar has a market cap of $4.56 million and $52,426.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kalmar coin can currently be bought for $1.37 or 0.00002962 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Kalmar has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00055992 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,705.99 or 0.07984625 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,636.02 or 1.00478096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00076704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00054159 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Kalmar Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,317,498 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Kalmar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalmar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalmar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

