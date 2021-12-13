Kava.io (KAVA) Price Hits $5.62 on Exchanges

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on major exchanges. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kava.io has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.71 or 0.00169212 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002901 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00019742 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.89 or 0.00500739 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00055800 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006936 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About Kava.io

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

