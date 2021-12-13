Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,744,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,839 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $111,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Kellogg by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

K opened at $62.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.59. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.90.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $5,227,479.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,335 shares of company stock valued at $20,897,604 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

