Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €97.00 Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €97.00 ($108.99) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DAI. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($119.10) price target on Daimler in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($92.13) price target on Daimler in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($117.98) price target on Daimler in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($121.35) price target on Daimler in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($129.21) price target on Daimler in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €94.40 ($106.07).

Shares of Daimler stock opened at €74.25 ($83.43) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66. The firm has a market cap of $79.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74. Daimler has a twelve month low of €54.82 ($61.60) and a twelve month high of €91.63 ($102.96). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €84.32 and a 200-day moving average price of €77.86.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

