Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XMLV. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 170.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 39,929 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 89.7% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 59,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 28,154 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 41.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 20,024 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $1,048,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 59.5% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 15,158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XMLV stock opened at $56.65 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $57.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.23.

