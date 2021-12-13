Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTB. Amundi acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the second quarter worth $158,533,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 11.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,313,000 after buying an additional 472,226 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the second quarter worth $34,948,235,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 33.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,258,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,809,000 after buying an additional 317,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 92.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 413,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,071,000 after buying an additional 198,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.61.

M&T Bank stock opened at $152.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.08. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $119.89 and a 1 year high of $168.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.47 and a 200-day moving average of $147.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

