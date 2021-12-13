Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Corteva by 5,692.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.94.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTVA opened at $47.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.26.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.45%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

