Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 287,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,034,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,479,000 after purchasing an additional 24,536 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 10,697.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 50,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 49,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $116.88 on Monday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $91.54 and a 1-year high of $118.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.39.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

