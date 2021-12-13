Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,130 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 41,622 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 70,946 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 42,632 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,025,438 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $21,750,000 after buying an additional 26,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $18.01 on Monday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.66.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

