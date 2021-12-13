Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 10,459 Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSOS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 91.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of MSOS stock opened at $26.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average of $33.46. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $55.91.

