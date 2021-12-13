Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 1,325 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,668,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,650,000 after buying an additional 839,809 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 143.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 286,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 168,650 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,134,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,532,000 after purchasing an additional 61,893 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,785,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 159,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 53,751 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FREL opened at $33.05 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.