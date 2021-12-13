Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 14.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $284,000. Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 323.4% during the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares during the period. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $202,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 110,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,422,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $101,714.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,969 shares of company stock valued at $470,727 in the last three months.

Shares of A opened at $156.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.67 and a 200 day moving average of $156.27. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.71.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

