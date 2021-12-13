Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 138.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 123.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOK. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $6.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.77. Nokia Co. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

