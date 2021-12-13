Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $273,000 Stock Position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIV opened at $20.16 on Monday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $20.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.13.

