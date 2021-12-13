Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ING Groep by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,115,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,451,000 after purchasing an additional 71,408 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ING Groep by 6.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,270,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,019,000 after buying an additional 389,392 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ING Groep by 14.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,250,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,272,000 after buying an additional 544,723 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in ING Groep by 5.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,337,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,186,000 after buying an additional 185,848 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in ING Groep by 8.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,898,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,431,000 after buying an additional 223,776 shares during the period. 3.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $13.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average is $13.90.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 25.27%. Analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is 42.14%.

ING has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered ING Groep from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ING Groep has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.51.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

