Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 411 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $4,618,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,821,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,540,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laura Izurieta sold 6,062 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.94, for a total transaction of $4,176,354.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total transaction of $8,733,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,620 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,863 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $769.95.

SIVB opened at $703.92 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $348.36 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $714.23 and a 200 day moving average of $625.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 32.81 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

