Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $305,000 in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,865,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 176,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,394,000 after buying an additional 17,870 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total value of $1,775,660.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,027 shares of company stock valued at $51,503,736. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL opened at $232.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.34, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.94. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.15 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.10%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

