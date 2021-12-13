Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Receives $47.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

Kinnate Biopharma stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. Kinnate Biopharma has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $45.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.10.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts expect that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNTE. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the third quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the third quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 257.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 170.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the third quarter worth $169,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.