Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) & Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Head to Head Survey

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) and Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kinross Gold and Franco-Nevada’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinross Gold $4.21 billion 1.59 $1.34 billion $0.79 6.75 Franco-Nevada $1.02 billion 24.50 $326.20 million $3.61 36.21

Kinross Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Franco-Nevada. Kinross Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franco-Nevada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kinross Gold and Franco-Nevada, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinross Gold 0 1 9 1 3.00 Franco-Nevada 2 3 7 0 2.42

Kinross Gold presently has a consensus target price of $10.11, suggesting a potential upside of 89.75%. Franco-Nevada has a consensus target price of $179.92, suggesting a potential upside of 37.62%. Given Kinross Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kinross Gold is more favorable than Franco-Nevada.

Profitability

This table compares Kinross Gold and Franco-Nevada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinross Gold 24.90% 11.44% 7.28% Franco-Nevada 54.00% 11.86% 11.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.9% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of Franco-Nevada shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Kinross Gold has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franco-Nevada has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Kinross Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Franco-Nevada pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Kinross Gold pays out 15.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Franco-Nevada pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kinross Gold has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Franco-Nevada has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Kinross Gold is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Kinross Gold beats Franco-Nevada on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore. The company operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Kettle River-Buckhorn, Kupol, Paracatu, Crixas, La Coipa, Maricunga, Tasiast and Chirano. The company was founded by Robert MacKay Buchan on May 31, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

