Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $69.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation traded as high as $61.77 and last traded at $61.13, with a volume of 5676 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.96.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KNX. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $234,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $98,366.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,591 shares of company stock worth $8,821,222 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

