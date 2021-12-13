Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Short Interest Update

Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 470.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of KHOLY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.67. 10,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,525. Koç Holding AS has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $16.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average of $12.09.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KHOLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koç Holding AS in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koç Holding AS in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Koç Holding AS engages in the provision of industrial services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Automotive, Consumer Durables, Finance, and Other. The Energy segment operates in refinery, fuel distribution, LPG distribution, power generation, natural gas and other industries. The Automotive segment operates in various industries such as passenger cars, commercial vehicles, farm tractors and defense.

