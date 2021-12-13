Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Purchased by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KSS. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kohl’s by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,732,000 after acquiring an additional 249,484 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 3.7% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 6.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 581,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

KSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

NYSE KSS opened at $51.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.11. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $36.78 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.80 and its 200 day moving average is $53.05.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

