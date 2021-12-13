Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Given New $106.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $98.00 to $106.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of KFY opened at $77.82 on Thursday. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $84.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.51.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $639.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,493,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,568,000 after buying an additional 46,994 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,690,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,852,000 after purchasing an additional 75,375 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,264,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,320,000 after acquiring an additional 238,650 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 9.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,744,000 after purchasing an additional 175,122 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

