Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Short Interest Up 41,600.0% in November

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a growth of 41,600.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS KRKNF opened at $0.28 on Monday. Kraken Robotics has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38.

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. The company offers AquaPix Miniature interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (MINSAS), a configurable MINSAS; and SeaVision, an underwater laser imaging system.

