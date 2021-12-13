Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) CEO Sells $3,344,500.00 in Stock

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $3,344,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

KLIC opened at $66.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.40. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.24 and a 52 week high of $75.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 41.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter worth about $12,543,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 82.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,117,000 after purchasing an additional 487,605 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,728.4% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 240,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,028,000 after purchasing an additional 227,539 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits, high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes, and power modules. It operates through the Capital Equipment and Aftermarket Products & Services (APS) segments.

