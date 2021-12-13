Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Down 7.6% on Insider Selling

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)’s stock price traded down 7.6% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $61.26 and last traded at $61.35. 37,315 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 983,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.41.

Specifically, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,586,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $2,034,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,616 shares of company stock valued at $6,979,492. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 24.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $12,543,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 82.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,117,000 after purchasing an additional 487,605 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,728.4% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 240,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,028,000 after purchasing an additional 227,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits, high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes, and power modules. It operates through the Capital Equipment and Aftermarket Products & Services (APS) segments.

