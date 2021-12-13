Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America makes up 4.2% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $19,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 672 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.15.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $288.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $283.31 and its 200-day moving average is $284.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.46 and a 1 year high of $309.60. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

