Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.54% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Laird Superfood Inc. provides plant-based superfood products. Laird Superfood Inc. is based in Sisters, United States. “

Get Laird Superfood alerts:

Shares of Laird Superfood stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.11.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.06. Laird Superfood had a negative net margin of 61.74% and a negative return on equity of 29.20%. Analysts anticipate that Laird Superfood will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 1,964 shares of Laird Superfood stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $34,468.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Laird Superfood by 85.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Laird Superfood by 162.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Laird Superfood by 120.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laird Superfood during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 38.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laird Superfood (LSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laird Superfood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laird Superfood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.