Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LCSHF. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

OTCMKTS LCSHF opened at $6.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.21. Lancashire has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

