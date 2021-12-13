Landbox Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last Week (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Landbox has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Landbox has a market cap of $446,410.80 and $42,724.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00056033 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,776.64 or 0.07982851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00077195 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,297.30 or 0.99974273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00053790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Landbox Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

