Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.85

Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 1409 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

Several research firms have commented on LGO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Largo Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Largo Resources in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded Largo Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Largo Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Largo Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $563.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.10). Largo Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 15.07%. Equities analysts expect that Largo Resources Ltd. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Largo Resources during the second quarter worth about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Largo Resources during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Largo Resources during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Largo Resources during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Largo Resources during the second quarter worth about $178,000. 54.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Largo Resources Company Profile (NYSE:LGO)

Largo Inc engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

