Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Receives $13.41 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.41.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LTCH. Bank of America assumed coverage on Latch in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Latch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LTCH. Spruce House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Latch in the second quarter valued at $128,835,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,159,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,083,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,244,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Latch in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,967,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LTCH opened at $7.75 on Friday. Latch has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $19.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.12.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Latch will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

