LBRY Credits Reaches Market Cap of $21.19 Million (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $21.19 million and $170,418.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.0407 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LBRY Credits alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00058622 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,969.58 or 0.08093901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00079743 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,176.44 or 1.00269935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00056626 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002702 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LBRY Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LBRY Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.