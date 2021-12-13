LDR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

LDR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 51.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 203,828 shares during the period. Hersha Hospitality Trust makes up about 1.0% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 12.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 18.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 14.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $9.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $360.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.63.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 30.74% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

