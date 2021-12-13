LDR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Omega Healthcare Investors accounts for approximately 0.2% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,195 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,210,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,060,049,000 after buying an additional 451,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,987,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,035,000 after buying an additional 498,261 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,101,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,129,000 after buying an additional 296,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,015,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,139,000 after buying an additional 155,066 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $28.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.41.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.05%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Kapila K. Anand bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OHI. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.54.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.