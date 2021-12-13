LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €158.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($177.53) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LEG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €140.00 ($157.30) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €161.60 ($181.57) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($146.07) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays set a €140.00 ($157.30) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($168.54) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LEG Immobilien currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €144.15 ($161.96).

LEG opened at €121.70 ($136.74) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €127.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is €127.61. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of €75.17 ($84.46) and a one year high of €98.50 ($110.67).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

